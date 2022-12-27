Waterworks releases interactive map to determine Boil Water Advisory areas

December 27, 2022
From Consolidated Waterworks No. 1, Terrebonne:
You asked for a better map, and we answered.
The following link will allow you to access our Interactive Map to determine if you are in a Boil Water Advisory area or not. Click on the magnifying glass at the top left corner of the map. Enter your address in the search bar and pick the correct one from the “drop down” list. If the streets are in blue, you are NOT under a BWA; if the streets are in red, you are still under a BWA.
If you are still unsure, contact our office at (985) 879-2495.
The temperatures have warmed up and we have restored the system to “as before the freeze pressures”. If you Do Not have normal pressure, please check your plumbing to look for leaks. Any frozen pipes should be thawed enough for at least a trickle.
Mary Ditch
