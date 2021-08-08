WBA Athena Award Nomination Deadline Extended to October 1

The Women’s Business Alliance of Houma has announced the extension of Athena Award Nominations until Friday, October 1.

The Athena Leadership Award is presented by chambers of commerce, women’s organizations, and universities to a woman or man who demonstrates the qualities embodied in the Athena Leadership Model.

Athena Leadership Award nominees must meet each of the following three criteria:

Demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession

Provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community

Actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential

Award Nominees may represent either the profit or not-for-profit sector. Previous Athena Leadership Award Recipients are not eligible for nomination; however, past nominees may be nominated again. There is no minimum or maximum age qualification that must be met by Athena Leadership Award nominees. The Athena Award will be presented at the November 19 Luncheon. Previous Athena Award winners are Lori LeBlanc, Angie Pellegrin, Sharon Bergeron, Brenda Babin, and Karen Schilling.

To nominate, click here and email the info@wbahouma.org, www.wbahouma.org/Programs/Athena/.