WBA Athena Award Nomination Deadline Extended to October 1

Grant to go towards New Basketball Court at Airbase Park
August 8, 2021
FOUND SAFE: Authorities searching for missing Larose teen
August 8, 2021

The Women’s Business Alliance of Houma has announced the extension of Athena Award Nominations until Friday, October 1.

 

The Athena Leadership Award is presented by chambers of commerce, women’s organizations, and universities to a woman or man who demonstrates the qualities embodied in the Athena Leadership Model.

 

Athena Leadership Award nominees must meet each of the following three criteria:



  • Demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession
  • Provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community
  • Actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential

 

Award Nominees may represent either the profit or not-for-profit sector. Previous Athena Leadership Award Recipients are not eligible for nomination; however, past nominees may be nominated again. There is no minimum or maximum age qualification that must be met by Athena Leadership Award nominees. The Athena Award will be presented at the November 19 Luncheon. Previous Athena Award winners are Lori LeBlanc, Angie Pellegrin, Sharon Bergeron, Brenda Babin, and Karen Schilling.

 

To nominate, click here and email the info@wbahouma.org, www.wbahouma.org/Programs/Athena/.



Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

August 8, 2021

Jazz Fest canceled for 2021 due to Covid-19

Read more