WBA Guest Speakers Recognized for Changing the Way the World Reduces Waste

Join the Women’s Business Alliance for Petit-dejeuner (French for breakfast) Thursday, January 13 at 8 a.m., at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 6133 Hwy 311. Tomorrow’s networking breakfast will feature guest speakers Tammy Webb and Yuen-Li Chan with Phoenix Waste Solutions.

Webb and Chan were recently featured in the September issue of Bayou Business Monthly magazine for developing a machine, the ‘Phoenix’, that can thermally reduce 4-8 tons of mixed solid waste into two percent ash per day, without using any fuel or producing pollution, and with less than half the cost of landfill tipping fees. Phoenix Waste Solutions is a woman-owned business based in Chauvin, Louisiana that is changing the way the world is reducing solid waste. View the complete article at https://www.houmatimes.com/business/bayou-business-monthly-september-2021/.

Petit-dejeuner is the WBA’s newest networking event, which empowers women in business over a cup of coffee or tea through education and networking. The event includes 20 minutes of networking, 30 minutes group discussion, and an activity on a business topic, followed by an additional 10 minutes of networking.

To register for the event visit http://wbahouma.org/Programs/Petit-dejeuner/, advance registration for members is $10, and $20 for non-members. Exclusive sponsorships are also available for $30, and include a seat at the table, your logo on advertisement, and 5 minutes to introduce your business.

If you would like to attend virtually, email info@WBAHouma.org to make arrangements.