WBA to award two scholarships to females

The Women’s Business Alliance is now accepting applications for its 2023 Academic Scholarship Program.
The program, which will award two $1,000 scholarships, is available to two types of female students pursuing higher education: the 2023 graduating high-school senior and the non-traditional student.
- The nontraditional student is one age 25 or older who has returned to a Louisiana college to pursue a degree. Nontraditional applicants must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes, have completed one semester of college and have a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.0.
- Graduating seniors must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes and have a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.0 and be entering a Louisiana college during the 2023 year. All applicants should visit www.bayouregionwba.org for further application requirements.The scholarship program embodies the Women’s Business Alliance mission of improving the quality of life for women by empowering them in professional endeavors and personal relationships. The scholarship, awarded annually, aims to assist future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals.The application form and guidelines can be downloaded from www.bayouregionwba.org. Submission deadline for applicants is April 7, 2023.