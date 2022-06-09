WBA to Honor Women in Leadership at Annual Athena Award Reception

The Women Business Alliance Bayou Region will host its 2022 Athena Award Reception on Wednesday, June 15, honoring women in leadership in Terrebonne Parish.

Celebrated since 1982 by ATHENA International, the organization said the ceremony is held annually to honor the women who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, excel in their chosen field, devote time and energy to to their community in a meaningful way, and forge paths of paths of leadership for other women to follow.

The ceremony will be held at Milano’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will feature guest speaker Phyllis Peoples, CEO of Terrebonne General Health System, followed by a silent auction. The reception is open to WBA members and non-members. Registration for the ceremony is $50 for WBA members and $70 for non-members. Online registration can be completed here.

Sponsorship opportunities for the reception are available, additional information can be viewed here.

The 2022 WBA Athena Award Reception is sponsored by Teresa King, Esquire, LLC, and Barker Buick GMC.

For more information, visit The Women’s Business Alliance website or email info@wbahouma.com