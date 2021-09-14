“We are Fletcher strong. We can do this together!”- Fletcher Returns to Virtual Learning Sept. 20

Fletcher Technical Community College will be returning to virtual learning Monday, September 20. They are hoping to resume classes in person soon once remedial is completed to be able to have a timeline once they have the facility and spaces to hold the in-person classes.

Chandler Leboeuf, Vice Chancellor for External Relations and Workforce Innovation, told the Times that the college’s campuses fared well regarding Hurricane Ida damages. Some damages had to be repaired; however, there was no major damage reported.

In the past few days, they were able to power the Thibodaux facility along with the Schriever main campus. The facility located on Dixon Rd. in Houma is currently the only facility that is running on generator power.

The college has been able to connect with faculty, staff, and students, and some staff have been able to return to work this week along with the administration. They have had faculty and staff volunteer in the community as much as they can, and they are looking forward to hopefully having everyone return, whether it’s virtual or in-person next week.

The Fletcher Foundation’s mission is to support the college’s mission by providing resources and opportunities to foster partnerships with the community, businesses, and industry. The college was able to hand out emergency grants to faculty, staff, and students to assist with any needs through the Fletcher Foundation through the Fletcher Emergency Fund. The emergency fund is used to assist the Fletcher Family by offering financial assistance related to damages to property and/or basic needs such as food, water, medicine, etc. The Fletcher Emergency Fund is supported by generous donations to the Fletcher Foundation.

Lebouef said it is important that students keep checking their emails and social media for updates. Their instructors have been reaching out and are continuing to reach out to make sure they can start successfully online Monday. Students can connect with student services and admissions if they have questions about resources to continue successfully.

“We are very excited to be able to restart the semester and be back 100% very soon,” Leboeuf said, “We are Fletcher strong. We can do this together!”