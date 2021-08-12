“We have no choice”: New Orleans to require COVID vaccines or negative tests for bars, restaurants, other venues

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test will now be required to go inside restaurants, bars and other public venues, including the Caesars Superdome, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday afternoon.

The citywide mandate will take effect Monday and enforcement will begin August 23.

In addition to restaurants and bars, the mandate will also be enforced at gyms, casinos, and racetracks, as well as events at the Smoothie King Center.

“We’re here today because we really have no choice,” said Cantrell. “The situation is dire and we are simply out of time.”

In order to be considered vaccinated, you must have at least one of the two shots offered by Pfizer or Moderna, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. Unvaccinated people need to show a negative PCR test from within the last 72 hours.

This mandate applies to those ages 12 and over.