We the People- Bayou Chapter hosts viewing of 2000 Mules

We The People- Bayou Chapter will host a private showing of 2000 Mules, a 90 minute documentary film that explores the 2020 elections. The showing will be held at Studio 371, lactated at 371 School Street, Houma, June 9, at 6:30 p.m.



Created by filmmaker and commentator Dinesh D’Souza, the political film examines the 2020 election between Former President Donald J. Trump, and President Joe Biden, exploring the alleged election fraud. Following the viewing, We the People- Bayou Chapter will host a mixer, allowing guests to express their views while enjoying refreshments. The private viewing is free and open to the public.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the viewing at 7 p.m. A preview for the film can be viewed here. For more information, visit the event page or visit 2000 Mules website.

Yasmeen Singleton
