‘We will keep this parish and its residents safe’: TPSO receives resources to enhance patrol

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that the Sheriff’s Office has been making enhanced patrols since the beginning of Hurricane Ida.

TPSO is being supplemented by the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force, which is supplying trained Deputies to assist in all aspects of patrol.

“Residents will see patrol units, water patrol units and SWAT team members from numerous parishes within this great state,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “All of these deputies are commissioned within the Sheriff’s Association Task Force and have full arrest powers during this state of emergency. Water Patrol boats are on the water, patrolling as well. More resources are arriving by the hour to assist. We will keep this parish and its residents SAFE.”

Soignet thanks the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force and all other agencies that have come to help the citizens of this Terrebonne Parish.