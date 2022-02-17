Webinar by CRPA to Discuss Upcoming Projects for Bayou Region

Restore or Retreat, a Thibodaux based non-profit organization is teaming up with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) to host a Field Report webinar on today, Thursday, Feb. 17, via zoom. The webinar will provide updates on the state’s effort to protect the coast, and the short term and long term results that citizens can expect to see as the state progresses toward a sustainable coast.

CPRA Executive Director, Bren Haase, will be the first guest of the 2022 Field Report webinar series to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Plan and dive into projects slated for Louisiana’s bayou region.

The webinar begins at 12 p.m. and can be accessed here.

Zoom Credentials are as follows:

Meeting ID: 829 2711 0796

Passcode: 170310