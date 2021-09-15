Wednesday 9/15: What’s Open around our towns; where to find free food and supplies

Here is Wednesday’s list of free food and supply locations, along with a growing list of businesses that have reopened.
• Saint Thomas Aquinas is partnering with Turner Industries to distribute bagged lunches and pastalaya plate lunches at 11am TODAY, September 15, on Madewood Drive in front of Saint Thomas Aquinas.
• POINT AUX CHENES – Rotary of Houma will be handing out 200 boxes of Raising Canes at the Corner H Store around 3:00 p.m. today. Please spread the word and grab some for you and your neighbors. Thank you Raising Cane’s!
• AMERICAN RED CROSS MEAL LOCATIONS
Catholic Charities medical relief team – They can provide: wound care, tetanus shots, meds for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, Covid tests, anxiety, seizure, and depression meds, antibiotics, asthma and emphysema meds, GI care, muscular care, and many other services.
• Babypalooza at the Dularge Gym from 12:00 – 2:00. Moms with babies 1 year old and under, come to the gym so we can shower your babies with love and kindness.
9AM St. Hilary Food Pantry, Matthews: Open Daily 9AM-3PM
10AM Holy Savior, Lockport: Daily Distribution of General Supplies 10AM-3PM
11AM St. Thomas Aquinas, Thibodaux: Hot Meals + Supply Distribution
12PM Holy Family Church, Dulac: Hot Meals + Supply Distribution
12PM St. Joseph, Chauvin: Hot Meals, Gas, + Washer/Dryer Access
12PM St. Ann, Bourg: Hot Meals
1PM Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay: Hot Meals + Cleaning Supplies
• Daiquiris & Company Thibodaux – Canal – OPEN!! Drive-Thru ONLY: 12p – 8p, 7 days per week. CASH ONLY / LIMITED FLAVORS (Full Lineup by Friday)
• U-Drop Packing and Shipping – We have power at U-Drop! We will be open from 9-3.
• Cajun Meat Market – We will be opening Wednesday September 15th at 6 am. We will be serving. Breakfast items- Kolaches, Breakfast Eggrolls, Breakfast Burritos, Breakfast Sandwiches, and Breakfast Biscuits. We also have fresh chicken salad and plate lunches starting at 10am. Wednesday – Hamburger Steak topped w/grilled onions and gravy over Mashed or Cocodrie potatoes served w/corn, dessert & bread.
• Dr. Christian Walker, DDS, is open! They are accepting new patients. Their office is at: 132 Finish Line Ln Houma, LA 70360; 985-876-9346. Office Hours: Monday-Thursday: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM; Friday: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM; Closed Saturday, Sunday.
• House of Fashion, Thibodaux – OPEN 9:30 am – 5 pm
• Griffin’s, Raceland – 11am-2pm; temporary number 985-664-9602; lunch specials daily, take-out only, limited menu.
• Auto Spa – Our lube center located at 1986 Prospect Blvd will open at 8am, September 15, and follow its regular business hours. We will keep everyone posted as more Auto Spa locations open!
• Southland Dodge, Houma: We are OPEN! Service is fully operational to service your Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat’s! Also our phones are back up!!!
• Texas Roadhouse, Houma – OPEN from noon – 6pm for dine-in and to go. Enjoy cold AC, legendary food and service!