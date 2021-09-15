Wednesday 9/15: What’s Open around our towns; where to find free food and supplies

Here is Wednesday’s list of free food and supply locations, along with a growing list of businesses that have reopened.

FREE FOOD

• Saint Thomas Aquinas is partnering with Turner Industries to distribute bagged lunches and pastalaya plate lunches at 11am TODAY, September 15, on Madewood Drive in front of Saint Thomas Aquinas.

• POINT AUX CHENES – Rotary of Houma will be handing out 200 boxes of Raising Canes at the Corner H Store around 3:00 p.m. today. Please spread the word and grab some for you and your neighbors. Thank you Raising Cane’s!

• Rotary Club of Zachary is serving fried fish near Houma Beauty, at the old That Stanley parking lot on Main Street (near corner of Main and Morgan Streets). Serving around 11 am. Thank you Rotary Club of Downtown Houma for coordinating!

• AMERICAN RED CROSS MEAL LOCATIONS Due to inclement weather, there will only be one meal served today. The Emergency Response Vehicles will leave the kitchen around noon, so that the feeding will be a combination lunch/dinner. These are the locations: • Louis Mohana Furniture, 295 LA-24, Bourg, LA 70343 – fixed feeding site– 1,000 meals • Montague, LA – mobile route– 300 meals • Victory Life – 7382 Main St, Houma – fixed feeding site – 2,000 meals • Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd., Dulac, LA – fixed feeding site – 400 meals; and, • Holy Family Church, 6641 Grand Caillou Road Dulac, LA 70353 – fixed feeding site – 500 meals

SUPPLIES

Catholic Charities medical relief team – They can provide: wound care, tetanus shots, meds for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, Covid tests, anxiety, seizure, and depression meds, antibiotics, asthma and emphysema meds, GI care, muscular care, and many other services.

Wed 9/15 (8am-noon) at St. Eloi Church in Theriot

Thu 9/16 (7:30am-noon) at St. Lawrence Church in Kraemer

Thu 9/16 (2pm-till) at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow

• Babypalooza at the Dularge Gym from 12:00 – 2:00. Moms with babies 1 year old and under, come to the gym so we can shower your babies with love and kindness.

• Below is a list of food and supply distributions throughout the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for today Wednesday, Sept 15th with APPROXIMATE start times.

9AM St. Hilary Food Pantry, Matthews: Open Daily 9AM-3PM

10AM Holy Savior, Lockport: Daily Distribution of General Supplies 10AM-3PM 11AM St. Thomas Aquinas, Thibodaux: Hot Meals + Supply Distribution 12PM Holy Family Church, Dulac: Hot Meals + Supply Distribution 12PM St. Joseph, Chauvin: Hot Meals, Gas, + Washer/Dryer Access 12PM St. Ann, Bourg: Hot Meals 1PM Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay: Hot Meals + Cleaning Supplies

WHAT’S OPEN

• Daiquiris & Company Thibodaux – Canal – OPEN!! Drive-Thru ONLY: 12p – 8p, 7 days per week. CASH ONLY / LIMITED FLAVORS (Full Lineup by Friday)

• U-Drop Packing and Shipping – We have power at U-Drop! We will be open from 9-3.

• Cajun Meat Market – We will be opening Wednesday September 15th at 6 am. We will be serving. Breakfast items- Kolaches, Breakfast Eggrolls, Breakfast Burritos, Breakfast Sandwiches, and Breakfast Biscuits. We also have fresh chicken salad and plate lunches starting at 10am. Wednesday – Hamburger Steak topped w/grilled onions and gravy over Mashed or Cocodrie potatoes served w/corn, dessert & bread.

• Dr. Christian Walker, DDS, is open! They are accepting new patients. Their office is at: 132 Finish Line Ln Houma, LA 70360; 985-876-9346. Office Hours: Monday-Thursday: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM; Friday: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM; Closed Saturday, Sunday.

• House of Fashion, Thibodaux – OPEN 9:30 am – 5 pm

• Griffin’s, Raceland – 11am-2pm; temporary number 985-664-9602; lunch specials daily, take-out only, limited menu.

• Auto Spa – Our lube center located at 1986 Prospect Blvd will open at 8am, September 15, and follow its regular business hours. We will keep everyone posted as more Auto Spa locations open!

• Southland Dodge, Houma: We are OPEN! Service is fully operational to service your Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat’s! Also our phones are back up!!!

• Texas Roadhouse, Houma – OPEN from noon – 6pm for dine-in and to go. Enjoy cold AC, legendary food and service!