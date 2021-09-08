Wednesday, 9/8: Free food list; Supply locations; What’s open

Here’s the list of place you can get a hot meal, supplies and what’s open for Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

If you can add something to our list, please put it in the comments! Thank you!

FREE FOOD

• Jambalaya plate lunches will be served today at Terrebonne Lincoln / Barker Mazda, starting at noon. Thanks to State Reps. Jerome Zeringue and Tanner Magee, State Rep Daryl Deshotel from Avoyelles will be cooking 500 plate lunches. Please enter this drive-thru event from the Tunnel Blvd entrance to Lincoln.

•Jambalaya and water will be available beginning at 12:00pm at the Raceland Fire Station located at 112 St. Phillip St. This lunch is free of charge compliments of Buddy Ledet with Arthur J. Gallagher, Ameritas Insurance, Thibodaux Fire Co. #1, Kiwanis Club of Thibodaux, E.D. White students and parents and Representative Bryan Fontenot. All are welcome and plates will be served until we run out.

• BBQ Lunch Plates at REDFISH RENTALS today!! Serving begins at 11:30. Come get a hot meal and cold water at 5306 Hwy 311 in Houma.

• Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever: Lunch 11-1; Supper 4-6. Supplies are available for walk-in from 1-4. You can also receive supplies through the drive-thru lunch line from 11-1.

• Walk-on’s in Houma: We will be serving free meals at We will be serving free meals at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux at 12 pm until we run out.

SUPPLIES

• The Hache Grant Association and Bayou Terrebonne Distillery have opened the Bayou Terrebonne Grocery, a free self-serve food bank. It will open at 9 a.m.

• FREE GAS! Free gas will be available at the Civic Stop Exxon in Houma, starting at 9 a.m.

• FREE GAS DISTRIBUTION resumes today! Trucks will be at Montegut Middle School, 138 Dolphin Street in Montegut until 5:00 p.m., AND back in Golden Meadow at the GeauxPass Customer Service Center on LA Hwy. 3235.

• FREE fuel in Chauvin. Should be available around noon near St. Joseph’s church. Chevron is donating 3,500 gallons to Chauvin.

• Life Coast Community Health Center (1101 Audubon Ave. Thibodaux) will be distributing supplies on Thursday and Friday from 10 am – noon. Supplies include nonperishables, baby items, first aid supplies and more.

WHAT’S OPEN

(Businesses that have opened their doors again)

• Valley Supply, Houma

• Jimmy Boquet’s Automotive, Houma

• Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies:

WE ARE OPEN!! Fully stocked

New products: Cat Food Dog Food Personal Hygiene Plastic Storage Containers

Back in stock: Window units Generators Carbon monoxide detectors