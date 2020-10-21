Wednesday brings an increase in percent positive cases locally

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 177,399. That’s 744 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,584 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/19/20 is 165,282. That’s 3,490 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 206 probable deaths and 3,733 probable cases as of 10/21/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,854 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are reporting 126 deaths, same as Monday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 is 5.1%, up 45.71% from the week prior, which was 3.5%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,832 cases, 13 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 123 deaths, same as the weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 is 4%, up 60% from the week prior, which was 2.5%.

Statewide, there are 608 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 68 are on ventilators. That’s 22 more patients than yesterday and 6 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,627,671, which is 14,302 more tests than yesterday.