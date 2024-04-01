Week of April 7-13, 2024 named Junior Auxiliary of Houma Week

The Terrebonne Parish Council recently honored the Junior Auxiliary of Houma by proclaiming the week of April 7-13, 2024 as “Junior Auxiliary Week in Terrebonne Parish.” The week will aim to acknowledge the active work that the Junior Auxiliary of Houma does throughout our community to improve lives and quality of living.

Proclaiming the Week of April 7-13, 2024 as Junior Auxiliary Week in Terrebonne Parish: “Whereas, the Junior Auxiliary of Houma, Louisiana, a Chapter of the eighty-one-year-old National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc., represents a serious endeavor on the part of women to be active and constructive participants in the community and to assume responsible leadership in meeting community needs; and

“Whereas, the mission of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc. is to encourage member Chapter to render charitable services which are beneficial to the general public, with particular emphasis on children, and to cooperate with other organizations performing similar services; and

“Whereas, the Junior Auxiliary of Houma has actively worked to perform the mission of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc., in this community since 19765 and should be recognized for its ongoing efforts.

“Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of April 7-13, 2024 be hereby proclaimed as Junior Auxiliary Week in Terrebonne Parish, as sponsored by the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc., and that all citizens, civic and fraternal groups, news media, and other community organizations be urged to join in the salute to Junior Auxiliary volunteers who have been an important presence in this community since 1975.”

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, please visit their Facebook page.

About the Junior Auxiliary of Houma: “For almost 50 years, our members have rendered countless service projects vital to the quality of life for the underserved in our community. Our mission is to provide charitable services beneficial to our local community that focus on providing physical and emotional support to those in need, with a particular emphasis on children.”