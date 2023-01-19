Weekend Round Up: Dolly’s birthday, dances, comedy, Retro Con and more!

Dolly Parton’s Birthday Party | January 19 | 6:00 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library –Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with a special children’s party on Jan. 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, in partnership with Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence. Read more here.

Live Music with Devin McCarty | January 20 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro– Enjoy live music, and delicious food this Friday!

Cajun Dance Lessons | January 20 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | The Folklife Culture Center – Dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be teaching local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. The cost is only $5 per person. Read more here.

Youth Dance | January 20 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Bayou Blue Senior Citizen Center – The Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group is hosting a Youth Dance for students ages 5th-8th grade. All proceeds from the Youth Dance will be donated directly to the Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group to help fund more community events. Read more here.

First Pitch Banquet | January 20 | 7:00 p.m. | The Foundry – Nicholls Baseball Coaches Committee is set to host the annual First Pitch Banquet presented by Meyer Financial Group on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at The Foundry. The event will feature guest speaker Ben McDonald and music by John Daigle. All proceeds from the event will benefit Nicholls Baseball. Read more here.

Comedy Legend- The Bitter Buddha- Eddie Pepitone | January 20 | 8:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers – Bayou Terrebonne Distillers presents their biggest comedy show yet! Special guests include JT Habersaat and Marcus Bond. Hosted by New Orleans comedy man Isaac Kozell. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Louisiana Retro Con Winter 2023 | January 21 | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Andrew Price Gym, Schriever – Come out for a full day of fun for the whole family at the LRC Winter 2023 Convention! Entry is only $10, and kids 12 and under get in free. Free game stations will be available to try out and enjoy while also shopping from a wide selection of vendors. Read more here.