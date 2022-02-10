Weekend Round Up: February 12-13

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s a round up of events you’ll want to check out.

The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff and Cast Iron Crawl– Looking to taste great Cajun dishes while enjoying live music and family-friendly fun? The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff will return this Saturday, February, 11 from noon to 4:00 p.m. A new addition to the event this year is the Cast Iron Crawl, a pub crawl to downtown merchants that leads to the cookoff. Find all the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/lifestyles/houma-rotary-cast-iron-cook-off-returns-this-saturday/.

Acadian Elementary School will be hosting the 9th Annual Mudbug Walk/Run 5k – Lace-up your running shoes, and grab your water, Acadian Elementary School will be hosting the 9th Annual Mudbug Walk/Run 5k, on Saturday, February 12, raising money to benefit students. Find all the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/news/acadian-elementary-to-host-9th-annual-mudbug-walk-fundraiser-event/.

Be-You-Tiful Self Love Workshop– Anitra Davis Woods is an author, Certified Master Life Coach, and founder of Big Dreamers Youth Foundation, a non-profit organization. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Woods will host a self love Workshop, on Saturday, February 12 at the Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library. Find all of the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/news/local-entrepreneur-spreads-the-love-this-valentines-day/.