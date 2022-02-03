Home
Weekend Round Up: February 5-6
Redistricting Lawsuit Dismissed by Court of Appeal
February 3, 2022
Ledon Joseph Bonin
February 3, 2022
February 3, 2022
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s a round up of events you’ll want to check out.
United Way Souper Bowl Cook-Off
– The eighth annual United Way for South Louisiana’s Souper Bowl Cook-Off will feature over 30 cooking teams as they compete to be named “ Fan Favorite” and “Best of the Best!” Find all the event details here
https://www.houmatimes.com/lifestyles/united-way-souper-bowl-cook-off-is-back-on-feb-5/
.
Market at the Marina
– The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. February is Heart Month; the team from Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be on-hand to provide blood pressure checks and answer heart health-related questions. Find all the event details here
https://www.houmatimes.com/lifestyles/dont-miss-the-market-at-the-marina-this-saturday-february-5/
.
Firewater Fais Do-Do
– Lift your spirits with the musical stylings of Rick Price, performing live at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers! Find all the event details here
https://houmatravel.com/events/firewater-fais-do-do-featuring-rick-price
.
