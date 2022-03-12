Weekend Round Up: March 12-13

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s a round up of events you’ll want to check out.

Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie:

The Second Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie brought to you by the Hache Grant Association! The event will offer the community food, festivity, teamwork, music, and a good time! The Boucherie will be this Saturday, March 12, in downtown Houma. Live music begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 10:00 p.m. Find all the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/lifestyles/march-12-bayou-terrebonne-boucherie-brings-houma-a-fais-do-do/.

Paddle Bayou Lafourche and St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou:

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou takes place along the banks of Bayou Lafourche in downtown Thibodaux at 2 p.m. Immediately after Paddle Bayou Lafourche participants complete the paddle trip near the festival area, the cardboard & duct tape boat races will begin. During and after the water activities, participants, spectators, and attendees can enjoy great cuisine served by food vendors while listening to live music. This is a family-friendly event with activities for kids. Find all the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/news/st-patricks-day-on-the-bayou-and-paddle-bayou-lafourche-is-this-saturday/.

BCA Building Fundraiser Bash:

The Bayou Community Academy invites you to dance the night away at the 2022 Annual Building Fund Bash on Saturday, March 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium. Throughout the event, BCA will host a silent and live auction. Guests will enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment by, “Good Feelin.” Door prizes will be drawn throughout the night and winners will be announced towards the end of the event. Find all the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/news/bayou-community-academy-announces-building-fundraiser-bash/ .

St. Patrick’s Block Party:

Get ready to party with the leprechauns for the annual Mahoney’s Irish Pub Block Party on Saturday, March 12 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. The festivities include Irish drink specials, live music by Harley Talbot, crawfish deals and more.

Music on the Bayou:

Weekly on Saturday from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux. Immerse yourself in a variety of Southern Louisiana’s best music including blues, jazz, Cajun, and more.