Weekend Round Up: March 5-6

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s a round up of events you’ll want to check out.

Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show:

The Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show and Marketplace will take place tomorrow, March 5, from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The indoor craft show has 220 vendor booths that feature thousands of handmade and specialty products. Products include candles, jewelry, wreaths, home decor, art, woodworking, food products, and more. Find all of the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/lifestyles/craftin-cajuns-indoor-craft-show-brings-220-vendors-this-weekend/.

SAE Donut Dash:

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity will host their 10th Annual 5k Donut Dash on Saturday, March 5, pre-race warm up at 8:15 a.m. at the Nicholls State University Rec Center. Once reaching the halfway mark (1.55), contestants must eat four donuts before continuing. Find all of the event details here https://www.houmatimes.com/news/sae-to-host-the-10th-annual-5k-donut-dash/.

Market at the Marina:

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, March 5, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items.

Boat Tours on Bayou Lafourche:

Weekly on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux. Cruise along beautiful Bayou Lafourche on a boat tour hosted by the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center.

Music on the Bayou:

Weekly on Saturday from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux. Immerse yourself in a variety of Southern Louisiana’s best music including blues, jazz, Cajun, and more.