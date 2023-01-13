Weekend Roundup: This weekend has something for everyone!

The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras | January 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. |Mardi Gras Hall- The Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event benefiting patients and families in the Bayou Region is back and in person for the first time since 2019. Guests will gather at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the King and Queen of the Gala will be crowned. Purchase tickets and read more here.

Cajun dance lessons | January 13 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | The Folklife Culture Center– Dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be teaching local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. The cost is only $5 per person each week. Read more here.

Eight Seconds to Glory Kids Day | January 14 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center- Families and kids of all ages are invited to enjoy lots of free, fun activities prior to the big event Saturday night. Enjoy a corn hole competition, Western ring toss, face painting booths, “bull” racing, a petting zoo, horseback riding, and more. In addition, kids 8 years old and under and less than 60 lbs. are eligible to participate in mutton busting from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Read more here.

Health & Fitness Outdoor Expo | January 14 | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 985 Food Truck Park, 302 Trinity Lane in Gray -Joinmore than ten local restaurants, gyms, and programs dedicated to health and fitness from Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. Vendors will offer a wide variety of activities, such as mini workout sessions, free menu samples, and information about their services. Read more here.

Luminate Houma | January 14 | 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma- Local band No Posers will be performing during the event, located next to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Memorial Park in Downtown Houma. Read more here.

Eight Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding | January 14 | 7:00 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center- Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute presents 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding. Spectators will have the opportunity to watch some of the best riders in the world compete for a good cause. Purchase tickets and read more here.

Paws for a Cause | January 14 | 6:00 p.m. | Bayou Blue Hall- The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is hosting a “Paws for a Cause” Trivia Night at Bayou Blue Hall at 6:00 p.m. The evening will also include a half & half raffle, food and drink, and a first place prize of a $50 Outback Steakhouse gift card for each member of the winning team. Read more here.

Firewater Fais Do-Do Featuring Devin McCarty | January 14 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers – Lift your spirits with drinks and the musical stylings of Devin McCarty, performing live. No cover.