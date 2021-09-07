‘We’re together’: Paisley Park Helps Those in Need

Paisley Park Owner Jennifer Robinson is doing everything she can to help provide for those who have suffered massive losses due to Hurricane Ida.

She said the store took on minor damage, water coming into the building when it rains, but she said everything fared pretty well considering what she expected to drive up to. There is no electricity and no way to continue to run her business; however, she has stepped up to help a donation drive at her store.

Robinson said she has amazing customers that have been donating items to give to those who have lost everything. She said she has had messages asking if people can come help sorting through items, lend a helping hand, and try to get items in the hands of those that are in need. That’s what they are focusing on right now. “Some people have lost everything and we are just trying to get some items down to them,” she said.

Donations are still being accepted daily. Since there is no set schedule for the store’s opening due to electricity issues and Robinson being a mother herself. She advises people to contact via Facebook or Instagram before dropping off donations to help with traffic since it has been heavy due to detours of linemen working. Items being accepted are a wide array of daily items such as diapers, wipes, formula, gloves, garbage bags, charcoal, lighter fluid, toys, clothes

shoes, socks, adult diapers, feminine products, personal hygiene items (soap, shampoo, razors, etc.), toilet paper, paper towels, non-perishable food items, and first-aid supplies. She said some people have lost everything, so at this point, she is not turning much away when it comes to donations. There are some major needs, such as formula, diapers, and wipes. Those items are continually becoming scarce and donations are greatly appreciated.

Customers have been donating their store credit which makes it easier for donations. For example, someone came in asking for specific sizes due to a home’s roof being collapsed and they lost everything for their one-year-old. The donations didn’t have much of that size, but because of the store credit donations, Robinson was able to pull the specific size off of her racks and use that credit to provide for the child. This not only helps her small business, but it also helps meet people’s specific needs. Also, they are taking monetary donations, that will go directly to providing these specific needs. Contact the store directly to find out how.

Paisley Park has also put the Lending Library back outside for use. For any families needing books for their littles, the library is there to “leave one, take one!” The store is located at 6861 West Park Ave. in Houma.

Help is coming from every direction,” Robinson said, “There is a network of people here that are all trying to get together, and regardless of what you might see on the news, all of the locals have your back. We’re out here, we’re together, and we’re going to get to you. It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, but we are coming. The calvary is going to come.