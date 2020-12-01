West Houma Mardi Gras parades to reverse route

Parades are still set to happen in Houma for the upcoming Carnival season but will be moving in a different direction.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet told HTV 10 on Monday that the parade route for the 2021 Houma Mardi Gras season on the west side will be reversed.

Houma krewes will meet at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center to line up the floats before making their way through downtown and to the Southland Mall, he said.

“My concern is the safety of everybody that’s enjoying the parade and everybody that’s on those floats,” the sheriff said. “And this is going to be, I think, more fluent and safer for everybody from our community to everyone on how it’s delivered.”