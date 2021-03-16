When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS tracking tool is live

The IRS tracking tool was updated on Monday.

The “Get My Payment” tool on its website is live and shows many payments will be deposited into accounts via direct deposit on March 17, 2021. If your first payment was by check or prepaid debit card, this payment will likely be received the same way.

The third round of Economic Impact Payments will be based on a taxpayer’s latest processed tax return from either 2020 or 2019. That includes anyone who used the IRS non-filers tool last year, or submitted a special simplified tax return.

Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will generally receive this third payment the same way as their regular benefits, the IRS said. A payment date for this group has not yet been set.

This third round stimulus payment amounts to $1,400 for a single person or $2,800 for a married couple filing jointly, plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent child. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full payments, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000. Payments would decline for incomes above those thresholds, phasing out above $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.