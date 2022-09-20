“Where the Crawdads Sing” available at TPL

Terrebonne Parish Public Library System announced that “Where the Crawdads Sing” produced by Reese Witherspoon, and filmed in Houma’s Historic Downtown District, is available in DVD, book, audio book, and Ebook. The title is also available as a book in English and Spanish.

Based off the global best-selling novel by Delia Owens, the title is now available for check out and reservation through the Terrebonne Parish Library. Reserve a copy through the online library catalog or by calling your local library.