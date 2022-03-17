Where to find a St. Joseph’s Altar locally

This Saturday is the Feast Day of St. Joseph, the patron saint of Italy. Several local churches will have Altars on display for the public:

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHEDRAL: Houma. Saturday, March 19 (9 am-4 pm) and Sunday, March 20 (all morning) in their youth center.

ST. JOSEPH CO-CATHEDRAL: Thibodaux. Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 in the church

ST. BERNADETTE: Houma. Saturday, March 19 from 8 am-6 pm in their youth center

CHRIST THE REDEEMER: Thibodaux. Saturday, March 19 from 8 am-5 pm

ST. GENEVIEVE: Thibodaux. Saturday, March 19 beginning at 9 am