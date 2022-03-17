Where to find a St. Joseph’s Altar locally

March 17, 2022
March 17, 2022

This Saturday is the Feast Day of St. Joseph, the patron saint of Italy. Several local churches will have Altars on display for the public:

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHEDRAL: Houma. Saturday, March 19 (9 am-4 pm) and Sunday, March 20 (all morning) in their youth center.
ST. JOSEPH CO-CATHEDRAL: Thibodaux. Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 in the church
ST. BERNADETTE: Houma. Saturday, March 19 from 8 am-6 pm in their youth center
CHRIST THE REDEEMER: Thibodaux. Saturday, March 19 from 8 am-5 pm
ST. GENEVIEVE: Thibodaux. Saturday, March 19 beginning at 9 am


Mary Ditch
