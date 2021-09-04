Scroll down to see where to get a hot meal in the Houma-Thibodaux area today, Sept. 4, in wake of Hurricane Ida.

Thibodaux area

Big Mikes — $6 plate lunches, drive-through

Rendezvous — $10 plate lunch beginning at 2 p.m.

The McDonald’s restaurants on St. Mary and Canal and El Paso are also open.

House of Prayer, 2229 Hwy. 3185

First United Methodist Church, 1255 Canal Blvd.

Crazy Cajun Lawn Care and other local businesses from Erath are Abbeville are cooking jambalaya plate lunches at the Larose Rouses – HWY 3235. They also have other supplies.

Lafourche Parish POD sites: Thibodaux Family Church, 785 North Canal Blvd. Thibodaux, LA; Raceland Ag Center, 100 Texas Street, Raceland LA; Lockport Central Station, 806 Crescent Ave, Lockport, LA and Out Lad of Prompt Succor Church 723 North Bayou Drive, Golden Meadow, LA

Houma area

H.L. Bourgeois High School will have hot dinners at 5:30 p.m. donated from Bethany Church.

St. Bernadette Catholic Church (409 Funderburk Ave.)at 12 p.m., jambalaya, gasoline (6 gallons per person to the first 50 people). Residents must bring their own gas cans. They also have water, a limited number of tarps, cleaning and food supplies.

Vision of Hope ( Bishop BK Stevens) of Abbeville is giving away 1,200 hot meals today at 11 a.m., 7482 Main Street.

Kingdom Connection will be serving hot meals beginning at 11 a.m., 7549 Park Ave.

Living Word Church (1916 Hwy. 311 in Schriever) is providing meals daily; lunch begins at 11 a.m. and dinner begins at 5 p.m. (drive-through)

The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma is working with the Rotary Club of Abbeville, and they have ICE and hot meals.

Residents can get ICE now and hot meals begin at 11:30 a.m. The location is the corner of Naquin and Main.

Knights of Columbus will hand out BBQ plate lunches at Annunziata Catholic Church, 2011 Acadian Drive.

Cheramie Screen Printing (209 Bayou Gardens, across from JC Penny) has burgers, hot dogs, baked beans and chips for lunch.

Terrebonne Parish POD locations continue today. There are a few new locations that will be added soon, but residents can still get supplies/food from these locations: Front of Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center (Ice Available), Montegut gym ( Ice available), Front of South Terrebonne High School (Ice Available), Teche Action Clinic on Grand Caillou Rd (Ashland), Ward 7 Citizens Center (Chauvin), Dulac Central Fire Station and Bayou Blue Central Fire Station.

Synergy Bank Main Office (210 Synergy Center Blvd.) is serving lunch beginning at 11 a.m. — spaghetti, corn and bread until supplies run out.

Folks at 406 Ashlawn St. on the east side of Houma are giving out cases of water beginning at 1 p.m. They are also serving red beans and rice and fried chicken with dessert and a drink for dinner in partnership with Amazin Kajin Pickles.

