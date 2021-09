The following locations are offering FREE GAS today:

• FREE GAS! Free gas will be available at the Civic Stop Exxon in Houma, starting at 9 a.m.

• FREE GAS DISTRIBUTION resumes today! Trucks will be at Montegut Middle School, 138 Dolphin Street in Montegut until 5:00 p.m., AND back in Golden Meadow at the GeauxPass Customer Service Center on LA Hwy. 3235.

• FREE fuel in Chauvin. Should be available around noon near St. Joseph’s church. Chevron is donating 3,500 gallons to Chauvin.