Where to Get Medication in the Houma-Thibodaux Area

September 5, 2021
Benjamin Gibson
September 5, 2021

The following pharmacies are open in the Houma-Thibodaux area:

  • Broadmoor Drugs, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • People’s Drugs, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Lloyds Remedies, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Target, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • CVS on Hollywood Rd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Walgreens (near Southland Mall), 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • WillowBark Bayou Blue, 8 a.m., 1 p.m.
  • CVS Thibodaux, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Southland Drugs, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. M-F
  • WillowBark Chackbay, 9 a.m.-2p.m.

Walmart Super Center Locations and Hours:


  • Thibodaux, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Matthews, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Boutte, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Galliano (mobile unit on the property), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Bayou Vista, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Consider these tips when needing to get prescribed medication filled during a disaster:

  • If you fill your medication with a retail chain pharmacy, you can fill at any of their sister locations because your information is stored in the database.
  • If you fill with a small local business that is shut down, bring your most recent prescription bottle to a pharmacy and they should be able to at least give you an emergency supply.
  • If it is a C2 drug (controlled substance) you must have a script in hand to be filled. Emergency refills are only legally authorized for life-saving drugs.
  • If you are on a life-saving drug, make it a priority to get the drug filled.

For anyone wondering about the second COVID vaccination, you can visit Oschner St. Mary 8 a.m.-4 p.m and bring your vaccination card. Otherwise, there is still some leniency in the time between shots.



