White Boot Stroll Festival announces event line-up

Houma-Terrebonne Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Bayou Regional Arts Council invites you to the Second Annual White Boot Stroll on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Historic Downtown Houma.

Put on by the Bayou Regional Arts Council, Houma Main Street is a festival that celebrates the best of Terrebonne Parish’s arts and culture. In addition to having the chance to buy locally made products and art, guests will also enjoy live music, art installations, photo opportunities and more. Kids will enjoy Greenwood Gator Farm’s baby alligator petting station. It’s free admission, with spectacular music, delicious food and fun activities for everyone.

The festival’s music line-up is as followed:

Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous – 11 a.m.

Mj Dar Dar – 1 p.m.

Kevin Naquin & The Ossun Playboys – 3 p.m.

Soul Revival -5 p.m.

Soul Revival has been captivating the New Orleans metro area audiences for their dancing feet for over 20 years with the best of Motown, R&B, Pop and today’s hits. Leading this charismatic and dynamic seven-piece band are the “White Sisters,” Fadra White and Zondra White Jones.