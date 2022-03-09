White House Requests $7 Billion in Taxpayer Funds for Disaster Aid in Foreign Countries – Zero for American Citizens in Louisiana Impacted by Hurricanes Ida, Laura, Delta and Zeta

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released the following statement:

“The White House asked for tens of billions for COVID response, disaster response in other countries and assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, they included ZERO for Louisiana’s hurricane recovery efforts in the funding bill today.

“In September of last year, we provided a downpayment on recovery funds for those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here we are six months later and the Biden Administration has not even allocated a penny to the State of Louisiana. These record delays on top of record gasoline and energy prices, record inflation, record illegals crossing our southern border and record incompetence are having a tremendous impact on our citizens.

“If we can shell out billions in American taxpayer dollars for people in foreign countries and illegal aliens breaking the law to come into our country, we can help our own citizens in need in Louisiana. I’m a ‘Hell No’ on this bill.”

On February 18, 2022, the congressional delegation and Governor Edwards asked Congress to consider more federal resources to address the needs of those impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida in this legislation.