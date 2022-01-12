White House to Provide Schools 10 Million Additional Covid-19 Tests Per Month

The White House announced Wednesday that it would provide an additional 10 million Covid-19 testing kits to schools across the U.S, in an effort to keep schools open for full-time, in person instruction. According to a press release from the White House, the previous efforts to keep schools safely open have been successful, with a reported 96 percent of schools open in-person in January 2022, up from 46 percent of schools in January 2021.

“Through these new initiatives, the Administration will increase the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month. These additional tests will help schools safely remain open and implement screening testing and test to stay programs,” reads a statement from the White House. “With the additional ten million tests per month, we will make available to schools more than double the volume of testing that took place in schools across the nation in November 2021.”

“We know how to keep students and staff safely in school—including through vaccinations and boosters, implementing universal indoor masking, maintaining physical distance, improving ventilation, and performing COVID-19 screening testing. Over the past year, the Biden-Harris Administration has provided historic funding and extensive resources to states and school districts across the country to make sure schools reopen and remain open – including $130 billion in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to safely reopen schools and address students’ academic and mental health needs, and $10 billion in the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) cooperative agreement to support COVID-19 testing for students and staff,” the press release states.