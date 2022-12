Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within.

Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy Louisiana, shared they are estimating at least a two hour outage while the substation issue is resolved.