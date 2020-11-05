Will LA be in the cone of uncertainty for the eighth time? Eta’s track turns to the Gulf next week

The newest track on Eta is starting to be something to keep an eye on. The center should be moving back over the Caribbean in the next 6 to 12 hours and will become more reorganized. The new track does turn Eta into the southeastern Gulf by early next week.

At 300 PM CST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eta was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 87.7 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and a turn toward the north is expected during the next several hours. A turn toward the northeast is expected on Friday,

with this motion continuing through Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of Eta will emerge over the Caribbean Sea tonight and approach the Cayman Islands Saturday and Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Eta is expected to re-gain tropical storm strength on Friday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).