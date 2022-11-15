Williams Pipeline to conduct training exercise on Bayou Black Drive on Nov. 16

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to announce that Williams Pipeline, located at 4711 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on November 16, 2022, from 0830-1230, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and many other Public Safety partners.

The full-scale training exercise will require that Bayou Black Drive be restricted for vehicular traffic from Bayou Black School to Greenwood School, during the hours of the exercise, which will be monitored by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Only vehicles or persons who reside between the locations, and addresses of 4447-5001 Bayou Black Drive while be allowed to travel on this roadway between the hours of the exercise. All other traffic is asked to utilize La 182/Southdown Mandalay Road as an alternate route to your destination.

Anyone residents with questions or concerns can direct you inquiries to 1st Lt. Blake A. Tabor, of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500.