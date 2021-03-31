Wind Advisory and Gale Warning in effect through Thursday

As a strong cold front approaches the area, there will be a slight to moderate risk of severe weather for most of southeast Louisiana. Expect storms to increase in intensity to our northwest from 11am – 1 pm then continue south and east through the evening. Good news is this system and associated cold front will push through quickly, and will be followed by windy and cooler conditions later tonight through tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 6pm tonight through 8am Thursday. North winds 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are forecast. A Gale Warning has been issued for 7pm tonight through 10am on Thursday. Seas are forecast at 6-9 feet, mainly in outer Gulf waters.



Potential weather impacts include damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado will be the main threats. Some scattered thunderstorms may develop out ahead of the line in the early afternoon.