Wind, Coastal Flood Advisories issued; floodgates to close ahead of anticipated severe weather

Gallery: Irish Italian Parade Returned to HoumaMarch 21, 2022
Temporary severe weather shelter opening tomorrow in Terrebonne ParishMarch 21, 2022
Coastal Flood Advisory for Terrebonne Parish
COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY
Expect Minor coastal flooding during high tide cycle ranging 1 to 2ft above normal in Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.
Wind Advisory for Terrebonne Parish
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY…
South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph expected in portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and
southeast Louisiana from 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Floodgate Closures
Due to the strong Southeast winds, the Upper Little Caillou Auxiliary Structure will be closed. Humble Canal, Bayou Terrebonne and Boudreaux Canal floodgates will likely close this afternoon.