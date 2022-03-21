Wind, Coastal Flood Advisories issued; floodgates to close ahead of anticipated severe weather

Expect Minor coastal flooding during high tide cycle ranging 1 to 2ft above normal in Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.