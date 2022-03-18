Wind Down the Week with M Power Yoga

As we approach the end of another work week it is important to prioritize your mental and physical health. M Power Yoga invites you to tap into your creative side while at the Arts of Yoga & Paint session today, March 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at M Power Yoga of Houma, located at 308 Church Street.

The event will host a 20 minute yoga flow led by Tracy Schrader, followed by an art instructed full moon free flowing creativity session on canvas led by Julie Gauthreaux.

Coordinators encourage everyone to come out, as beginners yoga will be taught. “You may or may not have done yoga before and you may not consider yourself an artist, but this event will give you the support you need to try something new and be successful in expressing your own artistry. Life is art, explore it within.”

Guests are welcome to bring snacks and beverages.

For more information, visit https://www.mpowerhouma.com/.