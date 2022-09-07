Winning ‘Easy 5’ lottery ticket sold at Nocko’s

Check your Easy 5 tickets!

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the “Easy 5” lottery had one winning ticket for the September 3, 2022 drawing. That ticket matched all 5 numbers and is worth $131,323! The numbers were: 09, 14, 21, 25, 32.

The winning ticket was sold at Nocko’s on Grand Caillou Road in Houma.

The Easy 5 jackpot prize is a pari-mutuel prize, which is divided equally among all winning tickets and may vary for each drawing. If the jackpot is not won, the prize is carried over and added to the jackpot prize pool of the next drawing.

To claim your prize, visit www.LouisianaLottery.com.