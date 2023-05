Check your numbers! Someone is $700,000 richer this week!

There was one winner for the Louisiana Lottery Lotto drawing on May 6, 2023. The ticket matched all six numbers: 17, 21, 22, 25, 30, 42.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the jackpot ticket was purchased in Houma.

You can check your tickets for prize winnings here: https://www.louisianalottery.com/winning-numbers