Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory expected to be canceled with 4pm update

Accumulating precipitation has exited our area, though icing impacts remain across much of the area from earlier precipitation. The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are still in effect but will be cancelled with the 4pm forecast update.

Lingering icy conditions and frigid cold will remain tonight through tomorrow night in all of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest and Coastal Mississippi tonight, mainly areas north of the I-10 corridor and the river parishes Tuesday night.

Ice and Snow Accumulation:

· No additional accumulation is expected

· Accumulated ice/sleet/snow will remain in areas generally northwest of a line from Houma to LaPlace to Bogalusa and will continue to lead to unsafe travel conditions where ice isa accumulated on roads/bridges

· In areas where the temperature is above freezing, any lingering water will have a window of a couple hours to dry before temperatures begin to fall again. Any liquid that remains on roadways by this evening/tonight will freeze with the cold temperatures

· Icy conditions may persist into Wednesday morning in the areas with the highest accumulations as it may not have time to melt and dry Tuesday afternoon before temperatures drop below freezing again Tuesday night.

Freeze/Hard Freeze:

· Low temperatures tonight in the teens to mid 20s are forecast for all of Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi except perhaps the immediate LA Coast where temperatures may bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits across the entire area.

· These conditions could result in significant damage to unprotected pipes as well as citrus and other sensitive agricultural crops.

· These temperatures and wind chills will be especially dangerous to people who may not have a way to warm their homes due to power outage

· Freezing temperatures are expected again Tuesday night for all of the area except for the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain east of a line from Houma to LaPlace