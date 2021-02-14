Winter Weather Advisories in place ahead of frigid weather

Significant ice accumulations and impacts are expected over much of the area overnight tonight and into Monday, especially during the Monday rush hour. Upwards of one half an inch of ice is possible in southwestern MS and south central LA. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are then expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Bundle up, bring your pets inside, check on your neighbors and safely use generators and space heaters.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Terrebonne Parish from 6 p.m. Monday, 2/15 through 6 p.m.

A Hard Freeze Watch is in place for Terrebonne Parish from 6 p.m. Monday, 2/15 through noon Tuesday, 2/16.

A Wind Chill Watch is in place for Terrebonne Parish from 6 p.m. Monday, 2/15 through 10 a.m. Tuesday, 2/16.

Even a trace of ice makes it extremely hazardous to travel. Stay home if possible during freezing rain. Be prepared for power outages as ice can weigh down power lines and tree limbs.