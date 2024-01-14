Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from 6 PM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads, especially overpasses and bridges are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Winter Weather Advisories are issued for accumulations of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet which will cause significant inconvenience. If caution is not exercised, could lead to life-threatening situations.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.