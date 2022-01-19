Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Terrebonne and Lafourche

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday for portions of southeast Louisiana, including upper Terrebonne, the City of Houma and upper Lafourche.

Freezing rain is expected expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze generally less than a tenth of an inch. Very slippery elevated roadways and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.