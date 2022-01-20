Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through noon tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Terrebonne and Lafourche until noon on Friday.

The threat of icy conditions may began as early as midnight for our area and will last through the late morning hours until temperatures warm above freezing. Ice accumulation is likely between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

With freezing rain impacting the area overnight, add extra time to your commute, and please try to stay off the roads overnight. At night it can be very easy not to notice patches of ice until it is too late.

We will continue to monitor both road and school closures.