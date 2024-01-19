Winter Weather Update: Cold temps on the way again!

Nicholls to host Don Landry Legacy Center Dedication
January 19, 2024
LA Freedom Caucus Announces Election of New Officers
January 19, 2024
Here’s an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans about the upcoming freeze:

 

Changes since last update:

More cold headlines for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

 

Overview:

WHAT: Hard freeze and freeze warning and wind chill advisory

WHEN:  Tonight thru 9am Saturday and Saturday night thru 9am Sunday, no wind chill advisory Saturday night

WHERE: Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory over the northern half of the area and Freeze Watch over the southern half of the area both nights(no wind chill advisory Saturday night)

CONFIDENCE:  High confidence in widespread freezing temperatures, hard freeze and wind chill temperatures.

 

Mary Ditch

