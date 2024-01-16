Winter Weather Update: Hard freeze expected tonight

Beulah C. LyonsJanuary 16, 2024
From the National Weather Center:
1PM 1/16/24 Update:
Temperatures are bitterly cold out there today with wind chills in the teens to 20’s across the area, even with some sunshine. A few hours above freezing this afternoon, wind and sunshine will aid in the ongoing improvement of road conditions.
So what’s ahead? Dangerously cold temperatures tonight and into early tomorrow morning with a hard freeze for the entire area expected. Then, a slow but steady moderation into late week.
Here’s a closer look at what to expect tonight, lows generally in the teens to 20’s with wind chills in the single digits for some! Remember the 4 P’s of cold weather safety!
Highs on Wednesday will moderate some into the mid 40’s, but one more chilly night Wednesday night/Thursday morning with lows at or below freezing for the I-10/12 corridor on north.
Looking beyond, few points:
1) Yes, next rain chances arrive Thursday afternoon/evening. No winter weather expected.
2) Yes, another period of very cold temperatures looks likely next weekend.