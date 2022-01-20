Wintry Precipitation Delays Opening at Disaster Recovery Centers Across Louisiana Until 11:30 a.m.

January 20, 2022
January 20, 2022

Wintry weather and possibly dangerous road conditions will delay the opening of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers on Friday, Jan. 21. Centers will now open at 11:30 a.m. Disaster Recovery Centers will resume regular hours Saturday morning. DRCs are open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays.

At the centers, survivors can get assistance with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and have their questions answered about federal disaster assistance. For a list of all DRCs currently open in Louisiana and other details, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Or check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person). All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are
required for employees, volunteers, and survivors. For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.



