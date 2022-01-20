Wintry Precipitation Delays Opening at Disaster Recovery Centers Across Louisiana Until 11:30 a.m.

Wintry weather and possibly dangerous road conditions will delay the opening of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers on Friday, Jan. 21. Centers will now open at 11:30 a.m. Disaster Recovery Centers will resume regular hours Saturday morning. DRCs are open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays.

At the centers, survivors can get assistance with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and have their questions answered about federal disaster assistance. For a list of all DRCs currently open in Louisiana and other details, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Or check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person). All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are

required for employees, volunteers, and survivors. For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.