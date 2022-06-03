Women veterans to be honored at appreciation social

Fletcher Technical Community College Veterans Resource Center will honor the women who bravely fought in the United States military at the Women Veterans Appreciation Social. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, at Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe. The purpose of this event is to recognize women veterans while networking with other local veterans.

Complimentary food and drinks will be served at the social. The free event is open to all women veterans. The 2022 Women Veterans Appreciation Social is sponsored by Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe. For more information, visit Fletcher’s Veteran Resource Center online at http://fletcher.edu/veterans- resource-center/.