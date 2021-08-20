Women’s Business Alliance Awards Local Women Scholarships

Two local women were recently awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Women’s Business Alliance of Houma.

Two scholarships are awarded annually in two categories, traditional and non-traditional students, that are funded by fundraiser efforts. Since its founding in 2004, the mission of the WBA has been to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional endeavors and personal relationships. In doing so, it is the goal of the WBA to enrich its members through networking, education, community involvement, and mentoring future generations. In keeping with the mission, the WBA of Houma will award scholarships annually. These scholarships are awarded for the purpose of assisting future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals. Recipients are chosen based on qualifications and achievements, and they are chosen by a committee.

Traditional students must be female graduating from high school in Terrebonne or Lafourche parishes, must be entering a Louisiana college in the year of graduation, and must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. The 2021 recipient is Journe’ M. Sauceberry, who is a 2021 graduate from Covenant Christian Academy, where she was valedictorian. Sauceberry was active with cheerleading, basketball, the National Honor Society, and BETA Club. She served as the vice president of Leaders of our Community and secretary of the NAACP club. She has received honor roll awards, was a teenager of the year nominee, maintained a 4.0 GPA since middle school, and has a heart for volunteerism. She is described as having a sweet spirit and a student that showcases strength, kindness, and having an “unwavering faith and belief in doing what’s right regardless of who’s watching.” Sauceberry plans to attend Southern University to major in nursing.