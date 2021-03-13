Women’s Business Alliance now accepting applications for 2021 Academic Scholarship Program

U.S. Chamber Awards Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation
March 13, 2021

The Women’s Business Alliance is now accepting applications for its 2021 Academic Scholarship Program. 

The program, which will award two $1,000 scholarships in 2021, is available to two types of female students pursuing higher education: the 2021 graduating high-school senior and the non-traditional student.  

  • The nontraditional student is one age 25 or older who has returned to a Louisiana college to pursue a degree. Nontraditional applicants must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes. Nontraditional applicants must have completed one semester of college and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.  
  • Graduating seniors must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least a 3.0 and be entering a Louisiana college during the 2021 year. All applicants should visit www.wbahouma.org for further application requirements. 

The scholarship program embodies the Women’s Business Alliance mission of improving the quality of life for women by empowering them in professional endeavors and personal relationships. The scholarship, awarded annually, aims to assist future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals. 



The application form and guidelines can be downloaded from www.wbahouma.org. Submission deadline for applicants is April 15, 2021 

 

 

Feature photo by Priscilla Du Preez


