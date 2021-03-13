Women’s Business Alliance now accepting applications for 2021 Academic Scholarship Program

The Women’s Business Alliance is now accepting applications for its 2021 Academic Scholarship Program.
The program, which will award two $1,000 scholarships in 2021, is available to two types of female students pursuing higher education: the 2021 graduating high-school senior and the non-traditional student.
The scholarship program embodies the Women’s Business Alliance mission of improving the quality of life for women by empowering them in professional endeavors and personal relationships. The scholarship, awarded annually, aims to assist future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals.
The application form and guidelines can be downloaded from www.wbahouma.org. Submission deadline for applicants is April 15, 2021.
Feature photo by Priscilla Du Preez